Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Expelled BJP Leader Dayashankar Singh's Wife To Contest

The BJP has decided to field Swati Singh, the wife of former party leader Dayashankar Singh, from Lucknow's Sarojninagar assembly seat for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, scheduled for February 11. The BJP had expelled Dayashankar Singh, who was once deputy chief of the party's UP unit, for allegedly using derogatory words against BSP chief Mayawati.Swati Singh, a teacher by profession, was appointed the state president of the BJP's women wing in October last year. She had come to prominence after she launched a campaign against BSP leaders who had raised slogans against her minor daughter following her husband's use of derogatory words for Ms Mayawati.BJP state media incharge Harish Chandra Srivastava informed that Ms Singh;s candidacy was announced after being approved by party national president Amit Shah.In July 2016, the BJP expelled then Dayashankar Singh from the party over his use of derogatory words directed toward former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Ms Mayawati, which created a national controversy. The opposition parties stood united and unanimously condemned Mr Singh. A police case was also filed by BSP leaders.Senior BJP lawmaker and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley issued a statement in the Parliament, "It is not right and I condemn the use of this word. If a person has said this, we will investigate."I express personal regret. I associate with your dignity and stand with you," he said, addressing Ms Mayawati.Mr Singh, eventually, issued an apology and said, "She (Mayawati) has come up after a lot of struggle."