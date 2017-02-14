Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Amit Shah Set To Address Poll Rally In Congress Stronghold Amethi

UP Elections 2017: BJP Chief Amit Shah's rally is scheduled to be held at the Ramlila ground in Amethi

BJP president Amit Shah will address a poll rally in Rahul Gandhi's parliamentary turf Amethi on February 16, a party leader said on Tuesday. The rally is scheduled to be held at the Ramlila ground in Amethi with party nominees from all four assembly segments of the district (Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur(reserved) & Tiloi) and workers set to attend, BJP leader Kashi Tiwari said.The district goes to polls on February 27.BJP, which drew a blank in Amethi in the last assembly polls, has fielded it's candidates in all four assembly segments. In the fray for BJP from Amethi assembly segment is Garima Singh, the estranged wife of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sanjay Singh. She will face off against his wife Ameeta Singh who is contesting from the Congress.A total of 64 aspirants are in the fray from the assembly segments (Amethi - 24, Gauriganj - 19, Jagdishpur (reserved) - 9 and Tiloi - 12).Congress, BSP and BJP have fielded its candidates for all segments of the district.SP has fielded candidates in Amethi (Gayatri Psrasad Prajapati)and Gauriganj (Rakesh Pratap Singh), setting the stage for a showdown with its alliance partner. Both Gayatri Prajapati and Rakesh Singh are the sitting MLAs from their respective seats.