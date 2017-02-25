NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Polls About Changing Fate Of Uttar Pradesh: Amit Shah

February 25, 2017
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Amit Shah also sought a performance report from the Congress.

Ambedkarnagar:  BJP President Amit Shah today said the UP election was about changing the fate of the state which has been caught in a tug of war between 'bua-bhatija' Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

He also attacked the SP-Congress alliance, saying it was a tie-up of "corrupt families".

"This election is not about electing a particular party over the other. It is about changing the bhagya (fate) of state, which has been caught in a tug of war between bua (Mayawati) and bhatija (Akhilesh) for the past 15 years," he said addressing an election rally in Ambedkarnagar, about 240 from the state capital Lucknow.

Taking a jibe at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, the BJP chief said, "The tales of two princes are very unique. One is giving a tough time to his mother, while the other is posing problems for his father. And, the state is worried by their antics."

"Your (Rahul Gandhi) family has ruled the country for 60 years. What has it done for the country? Rahul must answer this," the BJP chief said.

Mr Shah also sought a performance report from the Congress.

