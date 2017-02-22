NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 4

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 22, 2017 05:23 IST
UP polls 2017: BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh will be contesting from Allahabad West.

New Delhi:  Fifty three assembly constituencies of the 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fourth phase scheduled for February 23. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati were among the high profile politicians who campaigned for phase 4. Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls in this phase.

Other districts going to polls in the fourth phase are Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

680 candidates representing various political parties will try their luck in the elections. 

Prominent among those contesting are sitting MLA Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh), the daugther of senior Congress leader and MP from Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari. Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a five time sitting MLA and former minister in UP Government, who is again contesting from his traditional Kunda (Pratapgarh) seat is also a key candidate in the election.

BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh will be contesting from Allahabad West. Mr Singh is grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

BSP leader Gaya Charan Dinkar, who was leader of Opposition in the last Assembly, will be contesting from Naraini.

Congress candidate Aditi Singh is also among the heavyweight leaders contesting in the phase 4 elections. Ms Singh, the daughter of 5 time MLA Akhilesh Kumar Singh, is contesting from Rae Bareli. 

In 2012 polls, out of the 53 seats in this phase, SP won 24, BJP 5, BSP 15, Congress 6 and others 3.
 
Heavyweights - Phase 4
Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
24180Rae BareliAditi SinghCongressDaughter of Akhilesh Kumar Singh who is a Five time MLA for same constituency
24183UnchaharUtkrist MauryaBJPSon of Swami Prasad Maurya who was a Former Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh
24183UnchaharManoj Kumar PandeySPCabinet Minister in UP Government
24222BabinaYashpal Singh YadavSPSon of Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav
24223Jhansi NagarRavi SharmaBJPSitting MLA
24225GarauthaDeep Narayan SinghSPTwo time MLA
24234NarainiGaya Charan DinkarBSPLeader of Opposition in 16th Legislative Assembly
24244Rampur KhasAradhana MisraCongressSitting MLA and daughter of Senior Congress leader and MP from Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari
24246KundaRaghuraj Pratap SinghINDFive time sitting MLA and Former Minister in UP Government.
24254PhaphamauAnsar AhmadSPSitting MLA
24255SoraonSatveer MunnaSPSitting MLA and brother of Shailendra Kumar who is a three time MP 
24261Allahabad WestPooja PalBSPSitting MLA and wife of Late Raju Pal w
24261Allahabad WestSiddharth Nath SinghBJPNational Secretary BJP and Grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri
24262Allahabad NorthAnugrah Narayan SinghCongressFour time MLA 
24263Allahabad SouthParvez AhmadSPSitting MLA
*Provisional


