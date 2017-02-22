Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In Phase 4

New Delhi: Fifty three assembly constituencies of the 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fourth phase scheduled for February 23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati were among the high profile politicians who campaigned for phase 4. Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls in this phase.
Other districts going to polls in the fourth phase are Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Banda, Allahabad, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.
680 candidates representing various political parties will try their luck in the elections.
Prominent among those contesting are sitting MLA Aradhana Mishra from Rampur Khas (Pratapgarh), the daugther of senior Congress leader and MP from Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari. Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a five time sitting MLA and former minister in UP Government, who is again contesting from his traditional Kunda (Pratapgarh) seat is also a key candidate in the election.
BJP National Secretary Siddharth Nath Singh will be contesting from Allahabad West. Mr Singh is grandson of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
BSP leader Gaya Charan Dinkar, who was leader of Opposition in the last Assembly, will be contesting from Naraini.
Congress candidate Aditi Singh is also among the heavyweight leaders contesting in the phase 4 elections. Ms Singh, the daughter of 5 time MLA Akhilesh Kumar Singh, is contesting from Rae Bareli.
In 2012 polls, out of the 53 seats in this phase, SP won 24, BJP 5, BSP 15, Congress 6 and others 3.
|Const No
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|Profile
|24180
|Rae Bareli
|Aditi Singh
|Congress
|Daughter of Akhilesh Kumar Singh who is a Five time MLA for same constituency
|24183
|Unchahar
|Utkrist Maurya
|BJP
|Son of Swami Prasad Maurya who was a Former Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh
|24183
|Unchahar
|Manoj Kumar Pandey
|SP
|Cabinet Minister in UP Government
|24222
|Babina
|Yashpal Singh Yadav
|SP
|Son of Rajya Sabha MP Chandrapal Singh Yadav
|24223
|Jhansi Nagar
|Ravi Sharma
|BJP
|Sitting MLA
|24225
|Garautha
|Deep Narayan Singh
|SP
|Two time MLA
|24234
|Naraini
|Gaya Charan Dinkar
|BSP
|Leader of Opposition in 16th Legislative Assembly
|24244
|Rampur Khas
|Aradhana Misra
|Congress
|Sitting MLA and daughter of Senior Congress leader and MP from Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari
|24246
|Kunda
|Raghuraj Pratap Singh
|IND
|Five time sitting MLA and Former Minister in UP Government.
|24254
|Phaphamau
|Ansar Ahmad
|SP
|Sitting MLA
|24255
|Soraon
|Satveer Munna
|SP
|Sitting MLA and brother of Shailendra Kumar who is a three time MP
|24261
|Allahabad West
|Pooja Pal
|BSP
|Sitting MLA and wife of Late Raju Pal w
|24261
|Allahabad West
|Siddharth Nath Singh
|BJP
|National Secretary BJP and Grandson of Lal Bahadur Shastri
|24262
|Allahabad North
|Anugrah Narayan Singh
|Congress
|Four time MLA
|24263
|Allahabad South
|Parvez Ahmad
|SP
|Sitting MLA
|*Provisional