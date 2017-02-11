Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Pankaj Singh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son, will contest in Noida.

Heavyweights- Phase 1 Const No Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 24073 Atrauli Sandeep Kumar Singh BJP Son of Rajveer Singh MP from Etah and Grand son of Kalyan Singh 24052 Baghpat Yogesh Dhama BJP Former Chairman District Panchayat Bagpat from RLD. Now joined BJP 24011 Budhana Saeeda Begam BSP Wife of Former MP Kadir Rana who was accused of involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots 24012 Charthawal Noor Saleem Rana BSP He is the brother of Former MP Kadir Rana from Muzaffar Nagar 24081 Chhata Laxmi Narayan BJP Former MLA Chhata from BSP (2007-2012) 24062 Dadri Satveer Singh Gurjar BSP Two time MLA from Dadri 24058 Dholana Ramesh Chand Tomer BJP Former MP 24056 Ghaziabad Atul Garg BJP His father was the Mayor of Ghaziabad from(1995-2005). In 2012 he was the candidate from Ghazizabad 24056 Ghaziabad Suresh Bansal BSP Present MLA Ghaziabad 24008 Kiarana Mriganka Singh BJP Daughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh 24008 Kiarana Mohd Nahid Hasan SP Sitting MLA Kairana and Son of Late. Manawar Hasan 24084 Mathura Pradeep Mathur Cong Four time MLA from Mathura 24016 Meerapur Avtar Singh Bhadana BJP Former MP from Faridabad and Former Pradhan of Gurjar Panchayat across India. 24048 Meerut Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai BJP Four time MLA from Meerut and Ex- State President BJP 24054 Muradnagar Ajit Pal Tyagi BJP Former Ghaziabad District Panchayat Head 24014 Muzaffar Nagar Kapil Dev Agarwal BJP MLA from Muzaffarnagar and former Chairman of Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika 24061 Noida Pankaj Singh BJP He is the State General Secretary and Son of MP Rajnath Singh 24044 Sardhana Sangeet Som BJP Sitting MLA .He is one of the accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots and was booked under National Security Act in 2013. 24044 Sardhana Atul Pradhan SP Former State President Student Wing 24010 Shamli Pankaj Kumar Malik Cong Two time MLA from Shamli Constituency 24009 Thana Bhawan Suresh Rana BJP Sitting MLA and Charged for insighting violence in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots 24095 Tundla Satya Pal Singh Baghel BJP Former President BJP OBC Morcha and Former MP Loksabha and Rajyasabha

The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.While the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Ms Mayawati, will seek to regain power in the state after five years, the BJP hopes to replicate its 2014 success - when it won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the Union elections. The election is a big test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who gained control of the Samajwadi Party after a bitter feud with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav. It has forged an alliance with the Congress for the polls.Many say the outcome Uttar Pradesh polls will create the roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Here are the key candidates contesting the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017.