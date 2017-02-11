Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

New Delhi: The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.
While the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Ms Mayawati, will seek to regain power in the state after five years, the BJP hopes to replicate its 2014 success - when it won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the Union elections. The election is a big test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who gained control of the Samajwadi Party after a bitter feud with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav. It has forged an alliance with the Congress for the polls.
Many say the outcome Uttar Pradesh polls will create the roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Here are the key candidates contesting the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017.
|Const No
|Const Name
|Cand Name
|Party
|Profile
|24073
|Atrauli
|Sandeep Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Son of Rajveer Singh MP from Etah and Grand son of Kalyan Singh
|24052
|Baghpat
|Yogesh Dhama
|BJP
|Former Chairman District Panchayat Bagpat from RLD. Now joined BJP
|24011
|Budhana
|Saeeda Begam
|BSP
|Wife of Former MP Kadir Rana who was accused of involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots
|24012
|Charthawal
|Noor Saleem Rana
|BSP
|He is the brother of Former MP Kadir Rana from Muzaffar Nagar
|24081
|Chhata
|Laxmi Narayan
|BJP
|Former MLA Chhata from BSP (2007-2012)
|24062
|Dadri
|Satveer Singh Gurjar
|BSP
|Two time MLA from Dadri
|24058
|Dholana
|Ramesh Chand Tomer
|BJP
|Former MP
|24056
|Ghaziabad
|Atul Garg
|BJP
|His father was the Mayor of Ghaziabad from(1995-2005). In 2012 he was the candidate from Ghazizabad
|24056
|Ghaziabad
|Suresh Bansal
|BSP
|Present MLA Ghaziabad
|24008
|Kiarana
|Mriganka Singh
|BJP
|Daughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh
|24008
|Kiarana
|Mohd Nahid Hasan
|SP
|Sitting MLA Kairana and Son of Late. Manawar Hasan
|24084
|Mathura
|Pradeep Mathur
|Cong
|Four time MLA from Mathura
|24016
|Meerapur
|Avtar Singh Bhadana
|BJP
|Former MP from Faridabad and Former Pradhan of Gurjar Panchayat across India.
|24048
|Meerut
|Dr. Laxmikant Bajpai
|BJP
|Four time MLA from Meerut and Ex- State President BJP
|24054
|Muradnagar
|Ajit Pal Tyagi
|BJP
|Former Ghaziabad District Panchayat Head
|24014
|Muzaffar Nagar
|Kapil Dev Agarwal
|BJP
|MLA from Muzaffarnagar and former Chairman of Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika
|24061
|Noida
|Pankaj Singh
|BJP
|He is the State General Secretary and Son of MP Rajnath Singh
|24044
|Sardhana
|Sangeet Som
|BJP
|Sitting MLA .He is one of the accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots and was booked under National Security Act in 2013.
|24044
|Sardhana
|Atul Pradhan
|SP
|Former State President Student Wing
|24010
|Shamli
|Pankaj Kumar Malik
|Cong
|Two time MLA from Shamli Constituency
|24009
|Thana Bhawan
|Suresh Rana
|BJP
|Sitting MLA and Charged for insighting violence in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots
|24095
|Tundla
|Satya Pal Singh Baghel
|BJP
|Former President BJP OBC Morcha and Former MP Loksabha and Rajyasabha