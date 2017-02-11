NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Collapse
Expand
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesYour TakePrevious StatsTweetsPhotos
Back to NDTV.com

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

All India | | Updated: February 11, 2017 03:29 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Key Candidates Contesting

Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: Pankaj Singh, Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son, will contest in Noida.

New Delhi:  The first phase of the crucial seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place today. The fate of the key parties - BJP, Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party - will be decided today in 73 constituencies of western Uttar Pradesh, including Noida, Shamli, Ghaziabad and Meerut.

While the Bahujan Samaj Party, led by Ms Mayawati, will seek to regain power in the state after five years, the BJP hopes to replicate its 2014 success - when it won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the Union elections. The election is a big test for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who gained control of the Samajwadi Party after a bitter feud with father Mulayam Singh and uncle Shivpal Yadav. It has forged an alliance with the Congress for the polls.

Many say the outcome Uttar Pradesh polls will create the roadmap for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are the key candidates contesting the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017.
 
Heavyweights- Phase 1
Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
24073AtrauliSandeep Kumar SinghBJPSon of Rajveer Singh MP from Etah and Grand son of Kalyan Singh 
24052BaghpatYogesh DhamaBJPFormer Chairman District Panchayat Bagpat from RLD. Now joined BJP
24011BudhanaSaeeda BegamBSPWife of Former MP Kadir Rana who was accused of involvement in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots
24012CharthawalNoor Saleem RanaBSPHe is the brother of Former MP Kadir Rana from Muzaffar Nagar
24081ChhataLaxmi NarayanBJPFormer MLA Chhata from BSP (2007-2012)
24062DadriSatveer Singh GurjarBSPTwo time MLA from Dadri
24058DholanaRamesh Chand TomerBJPFormer MP 
24056GhaziabadAtul GargBJPHis father was the Mayor of Ghaziabad from(1995-2005). In 2012 he was  the candidate from Ghazizabad
24056GhaziabadSuresh BansalBSPPresent MLA Ghaziabad
24008KiaranaMriganka SinghBJPDaughter of BJP MP Hukum Singh
24008KiaranaMohd Nahid HasanSPSitting MLA Kairana and Son of Late. Manawar Hasan
24084MathuraPradeep MathurCongFour time MLA from Mathura
24016MeerapurAvtar Singh BhadanaBJPFormer MP from Faridabad and Former Pradhan of Gurjar Panchayat across India.
24048MeerutDr. Laxmikant BajpaiBJPFour time MLA from Meerut and Ex- State President BJP 
24054MuradnagarAjit Pal TyagiBJPFormer Ghaziabad District Panchayat Head
24014Muzaffar NagarKapil Dev AgarwalBJPMLA from Muzaffarnagar and former Chairman of Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika
24061NoidaPankaj SinghBJPHe is the State General Secretary and Son of MP Rajnath Singh
24044SardhanaSangeet SomBJPSitting MLA .He is one of the accused in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots and was booked under National Security Act in 2013.
24044SardhanaAtul PradhanSPFormer State President Student Wing 
24010ShamliPankaj Kumar MalikCongTwo time MLA from Shamli Constituency
24009Thana BhawanSuresh RanaBJPSitting MLA and Charged for insighting violence in 2013 Muzaffarnagar Riots
24095TundlaSatya Pal Singh BaghelBJPFormer President BJP OBC Morcha and Former MP Loksabha and Rajyasabha
 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READTamil Nadu Governor 'Favours Wait and Watch' On Sasikala, Says No Report Sent To Centre
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2017Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017Samajwadi Party Congress allianceBJPBSP
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................