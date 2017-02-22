Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: BJP Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase 4

UP polls 2017: 53 assembly constituencies of the 12 districts will vote in fourth phase on February 23.

Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 4 Party Total number of candidates analysed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases BJP 48 19 Congress 25 8 BSP 53 12 SP 33 13 RLD 39 9 CPI 16 5 Lok Dal 12 2 Peace Party 4 1 Others 250 23 IND 200 24 TOTAL 680 116 Source : ADR

Campaigning for the fourth phase of UP assembly elections has come to an end. Fifty three Assembly constituencies of the 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fourth phase on February 23.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati were among the high profile politicians who campaigned for phase 4. Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls in this phase.Other districts going to polls in the fourth phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.680 candidates representing various political parties will try their luck in the elections. Of these, 116 candidates or 17% of the candidates have criminal cases filed against them.Of the 48 candidates contesting on a BJP ticket, 19 were found to have criminal cases against them. Thirteen of the 33 Samajwadi Party candidates analysed were found to have criminal cases while 8 candidates contesting for its alliance partner Congress were found to have criminal cases registered against them. Twelve candidates of the 53 candidates contesting on a BSP ticket were found to have criminal cases filed against themHere is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017: