Uttar Pradesh Election 2017: BJP Tops List Of Candidates With Criminal Cases In Phase 4

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 22, 2017 04:30 IST
UP polls 2017: 53 assembly constituencies of the 12 districts will vote in fourth phase on February 23.

New Delhi:  Campaigning for the fourth phase of UP assembly elections has come to an end. Fifty three Assembly constituencies of the 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will vote in the fourth phase on February 23. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati were among the high profile politicians who campaigned for phase 4. Assembly segments in Congress President Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency will also go to polls in this phase.

Other districts going to polls in the fourth phase are Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Allahabad, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur.

680 candidates representing various political parties will try their luck in the elections. Of these, 116 candidates or 17% of the candidates have criminal cases filed against them. 

Of the 48 candidates contesting on a BJP ticket, 19 were found to have criminal cases against them. Thirteen of the 33 Samajwadi Party candidates analysed were found to have criminal cases while 8 candidates contesting for its alliance partner Congress were found to have criminal cases registered against them. Twelve candidates of the 53 candidates contesting on a BSP ticket were found to have criminal cases filed against them

Here is a breakdown of candidates with criminal cases for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election 2017:
 
Party wise break up of candidates with declared criminal cases - Phase 4
PartyTotal number of candidates analysed Candidates with Declared criminal Cases
BJP4819
Congress258
BSP5312
SP3313
RLD399
CPI165
Lok Dal122
Peace Party41
Others25023
IND20024
TOTAL680116
Source : ADR


