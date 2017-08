Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gorakhpur Tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to Gorakhpur tomorrow "The chief minister will be here on a day's visit to inaugurate 'Swachch Uttar Pradesh - Swasthya Uttar Pradesh campaign' which will be carried out between August 20-25 in all the districts," BJP spokesman of the region Satyendra Sinha said.The chief minister will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality and will also tour encephalitis and flood-affected areas, he said.Mr Gandhi will also arrive in Gorakhpur tomorrow in connection with the death of children in the BRD medical college hospital , Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said.Till yesterday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis.Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.