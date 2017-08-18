Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gorakhpur Tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality.

All India | | Updated: August 18, 2017 19:32 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi To Visit Gorakhpur Tomorrow

So far the death toll in the Gorakhpur hospital has risen to 71.

Gorakhpur:  Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be on a visit to Gorakhpur tomorrow.

"The chief minister will be here on a day's visit to inaugurate 'Swachch Uttar Pradesh - Swasthya Uttar Pradesh campaign' which will be carried out between August 20-25 in all the districts," BJP spokesman of the region Satyendra Sinha said.

The chief minister will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality and will also tour encephalitis and flood-affected areas, he said.

Mr Gandhi will also arrive in Gorakhpur tomorrow in connection with the death of children in the BRD medical college hospital, Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said.

Till yesterday, the death toll in the BRD hospital since August 7 was 71 due to various causes including encephalitis.

Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READVishal Sikka's Resignation Letter To Infosys Board: Full Text Here
Gorakhpur child deathsgorakhpur deathsgorakhpur hospital deathsGorakhpur hospital tragedy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................