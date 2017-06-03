Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Visit Bihar From June 15

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will pay a two-day visit to Bihar from June 15 to make people aware of the achievements of the Modi government in the past three years.On June 15, Yogi Adityanath would address a public meeting at Darbhanga and the following day he would address a function in Patna. He would also inaugurate a 'Modi fest' in the state capital the same day, state BJP chief Nityanand Rai told reporters today.Mr Rai said the party would hold 'Modi fest' in 15 districts to showcase the great work done by the central government."While in three years of Narendra Modi government the country is touching new heights, Bihar is moving towards ruin under Nitish Kumar," he said.