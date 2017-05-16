US Urges India, Pakistan To Engage In Direct Dialogue Amid Face-Off Over Kulbhushan Jadhav A US State Department spokesperson said India and Pakistan stand to benefit from practical cooperation. A direct dialogue, US said, will help reduce tensions between the two neighbours.

"We believe India and Pakistan stand to benefit from practical cooperation," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.



When asked about the US' stand on the case of Mr Jadhav, a former Indian Navy man who is facing the death penalty in Pakistan, the official said, "We encourage India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue aimed at reducing tension." Mr Jadhav, arrested in March last year, has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities. His sentencing has become the latest flashpoint in the India-Pakistan ties.



Pakistan has denied India consular access to Mr Jadhav 16 times, claiming he was an agent of India's external intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).



His execution was stayed last week by the ICJ, which yesterday heard arguments presented by both the sides.



India has petitioned the ICJ, urging it immediately suspend Mr Jadhav's death sentence, expressing fears that Pakistan could execute him even before the hearing at ICJ.



On May 8, India moved the ICJ against the death penalty, alleging Pakistan violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations by repeatedly denying it consular access to Mr Jadhav. India, in its appeal, has asserted that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran, where he was doing business after he retired from the Indian Navy.



India has denied that he has any connection with the government.



