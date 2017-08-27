US Supports 'Return Of Status Quo' At Doklam: Top Official

The US "supports return of status quo" at Doklam and negotiations between India and China to end the standoff, a senior Trump administration official has said. The US is concerned about "sovereignty issues and adherence to international law" amid increased tension between India and China, said the official who asked not to be named since the matter is sensitive."We are monitoring the situation very carefully. We are concerned. We hope that the two sides can negotiate a peaceful resolution to the issue. We support return to the status quo," the official said."We're also concerned about Bhutanese sovereignty issues. We're concerned in general terms about sovereignty issues and adherence to international law. I think that certainly pertains to this particular issue," said the official.India and China have been locked in a standoff for over two months in Doklam at the Sikkim sector. Chinese officials and the state-run media have increased rhetoric over the past few months."We hope that India and China can find a negotiated solution to return to a peaceful state of affairs in the area. We are just watching it very carefully and we are in conversation with the Indian government about the issues. We stand ready to help if that is desired. But for the time being, we're monitoring the situation carefully," the official said.The senior administration official, in response to a question, however, clarified that there has been no request from India to assist in the matter and there is no such intention on the part of the US."Well, you know, I think it's for India and China to decide if that was necessary. I think for the time being the US is monitoring the situation very closely and very carefully," the official said."You know, it (the US) sees it as a bilateral issue between India and China to work through. But certainly, we are interested in seeing peaceful relations prevail in the region. So, if there's anything the US can do to help that situation, we stand ready to assist," he added.