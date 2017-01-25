Collapse
US President Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi: Full Statement From White House

All India | | Updated: January 25, 2017 07:18 IST
Donald Trump emphasized that the US considers India a true friend, during his phone call with PM Modi.

Washington:  During a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, President Trump emphasized that the United States considers India a true friend and partner in addressing challenges around the world. The two discussed opportunities to strengthen the partnership between the United States and India in broad areas such as the economy and defense. They also discussed security in the region of South and Central Asia. President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resolved that the United States and India stand shoulder to shoulder in the global fight against terrorism. President Trump looked forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi in the United States later this year.  

