US Expresses Concern Over India-China Border Standoff

China and India have been engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped the construction of a road by Chinese soldiers on June 16.

All India | | Updated: July 19, 2017 09:34 IST
Washington:  The US has expressed concern over the border stand-off between China and India in the Sikkim Sector and urged both countries to work together to try to come up with some sort of arrangement for peace.

"I know that the US is concerned about the ongoing situation there," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference. She was responding to questions on the border standoff between China and India in the Sikkim sector for more than a month now.

"We believe that both parties, both sides should work together to try to come up with some better sort of arrangement for peace," Ms Nauert said.

Bhutan calls the region as Dokalam, while India recognises it as Doka La. China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.
 

