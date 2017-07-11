US Avoids Commenting On India-China Border Standoff In Sikkim Sector

The United States today avoided commenting on the standoff between the armies of India and China in the Sikkim sector, saying that it has seen such reports."We have seen these reports (of India-China border standoff). We refer you to the Governments of India and China for further information," said a spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House.The remarks come amid a standoff between the militaries of India and China in the Doklam area in the Sikkim sector, where Indian troops stopped the construction of a road by Chinese soldiers.India has said it is "deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and has conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India".China has been calling for immediate withdrawal of the Indian troops from the area.