Upset Over Breakup, Man Video Calls Ex, Live Streams His Final Moments

A 26-year-old man allegedly hanged himself last month at his home in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, reportedly after a fight with his ex-girlfriend. He live-streamed his final moments through a video call to the woman, say police.The victim's father, who recently discovered the video, approached the police and a complaint was registered against Hani Aswani's ex-girlfriend for abetment to suicide, police said.No arrests have been made so far and investigation is underway, police said.The father told the police on Saturday that his son was upset over their breakup, said Inspector MG Waghmare, Hill Line police station.His son was in a relationship with the woman for the last six years. However, things soured recently and they decided to part ways, the complaint said.Their breakup affected Hani and on May 21, they met and had a fight after which the victim went home and allegedly hanged himself.The police said that before committing suicide, Hani made a video call to his ex-girlfriend and told her that he was going to end his life.When the father returned home at night, he saw his son hanging from the ceiling. A case of accidental death was registered.