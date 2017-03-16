UP's BJP Leader Keshav Prasad Maurya Admitted To ICU

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, credited for his role in BJP's victory at Uttar Pradesh polls was admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.He was taken in following complaints of physical exertion, hospital authorities said.According to the hospital, Maurya was brought to the hospital in the afternoon following complaints of physical exertion. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and is currently under observation, RML's Medical Superintendent A.K Gadpayle said.The 48-year-old leader was admitted at 3.38 PM. "He was suffering from cough and cold and mild fever for last seven days and overwork due to his political commitments. On admission his blood pressure was slightly higher. At present he is fully conscious and better. He is kept under observation for further evaluation," Dr Gadpayle added.He said that if Maurya's condition remains stable then he will be discharged on Friday.Maurya is being seen as one of the strong contenders for the chief minister's post in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP's landslide win in the assembly polls.BJP's national president, Amit Shah, also claimed that he had given Maurya the responsibility of "selecting the next Chief Minister". "We will give our stamp of approval to Keshav's pick", Shah said.