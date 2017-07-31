UP Not Benefitting From Same Party Rule At Centre, State: Mayawati

The BJP is in power at the Centre as well as the state but this has not translated into any gains for the people of Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati alleged today.She claimed that the central aid in some key schemes had been reduced. "The people of Uttar Pradesh are not benefitting from the same party governments at the Centre and the state...On the contrary, central aid for right to education and the scheme for creating employment has been reduced," Mayawati said in a statement in Lucknow.Referring to BJP president Amit Shah's press conference today, Mayawati alleged that he was projecting the "below average working of the Modi government as an achievement". Lashing out at the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, she said 'jungle raj' prevailed and sensational crimes were taking place.The people are living in fear, she claimed.Accusing the BJP of winning the elections on the basis of false promises, she asked "how long the 22 crore people of the state will be taken for a ride?"She claimed that instead of doing real work, the BJP leadership was only making statements that it will take time to improve the conditions or that the income of farmers will be doubled in ten years.