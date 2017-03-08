UP, Manipur Elections 2017: Voting For Final Phase Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi Takes Centrestage: 10 Points

UP, Manipur Elections 2017: Final phase of polling in both states today; counting of votes on March 11

Lucknow: On the last day of assembly elections, voting has begun for 40 seats in Uttar Pradesh and 22 in Manipur. In focus today, Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi's parliamentary constituency which became the hub of all political activity as campaigning wound up in the marathon seven-round UP election, seen as a bellwether for the 2019 national election. In the key contest between the BJP, the Samajwadi-Party-Congress alliance and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, every party has stretched its last muscle to try and win at least 202 seats in UP's 403-member legislature to be able to form government. Results for elections held in five states will be announced on Saturday, March 11.