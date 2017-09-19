UP Government 'White Paper' Slams Previous Regimes

Alleging mismanagement during the previous governments in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today brought out a detailed white paper blaming them for various ills, prompting opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress to hit back.The white paper was released a day before the Adityanath government completes six months in office.Before presenting the achievements of our government in six months, it is important to bring a white paper on the working of previous governments in the state, Mr Adityanath said. "There was a series of 'karname' (misdeeds) by governments in the state during the past 12 to 15 years but we have focussed on some main points and presented them in a concise form...It is important as we are answerable to the people and committed to them," he said.Presenting statistics to stress the "dismal state" of Public Sector Units (PSUs) in the state, Adityanath said 65 such entities had in 2011-12 suffered losses worth Rs 6,489.58 crore which rose to Rs 17,789.91 crore in 2015-17.The collective losses of PSUs in 2011-12 stood at Rs 29,380.10 crore which rose to Rs. 91,401.19 crore in 2015-16, he said.All such units that could have been used for the development of the state in the past 12 to 15 years have closed and this proves how "irresponsible, corrupt and anti-people" the previous governments were, he said apparently targeting the SP and the BSP, even though he did not name them.Presenting data, he said debt had risen two and a half times in the past ten years.Because of the "faulty policies" of the previous governments there was an imbalance in the financial condition of the state, the chief minister said adding that by the time the present government took over, "the coffers were empty and debts very high".The 24-page document refers to law and order, farmers' plight, sale of sugar mills, PWD, police recruitment, UPPSC recruitment, NRHM, education, power, medical education, tourism and culture, housing and urban planning, women welfare and child development, excise, industrial development, minority welfare, construction of memorials and public transport.