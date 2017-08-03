UP Government Announces Free Travel For Women On Raksha Bandhan

The Uttar Pradesh government today announced free travel in government buses for women on 'Raksha Bandhan'.The free ride will be available from the midnight of August 6 to midnight of August 7, an official said.The chief minister has announced free ride to women in state road transport buses on the occasion of 'Raksha Bandhan', Principal Secretary, Information, Avnish Awasthi said.The festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 7.