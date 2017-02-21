UP Elections 2017: Why Polls Are Bad News For The State's Rural Hospitals

Badki Devi at the Unchadih Primary healthcare center with pharmacist HR Singh.

"I won't be able to put you on a drip because I have to go on election duty" -- for 80-year-old Badki Devi, these words from pharmacist HR Singh, meant bad news. Mr Singh is the only staff member at the Unchadih Primary healthcare center, a rural hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, where she came with fever, nausea and weakness. But she will have to make do with a few pills as he has to leave for election duty.His chamber is a damp -- a dark blue room with paint peeling off its walls and six chairs. Outside, two unused stretchers stand covered in dust and cobwebs. Mr Singh says there is no one to operate them. He is the only person posted here, even though there are six sanctioned posts.A few years ago, a new building came up in the compound. Already crumbling, it is under lock and key. There is no one around to man the multiple rooms there.Mr Singh, who sees around 50 patients a day and dispenses with basic medicines, is worried election duty will enforce a temporary shutdown for the only government hospital catering to 20 villages in the area."This place will be closed for two days because I have to go for election duty. If this wasn't there, the place could run," he said.At the Giduraha village, 12 km away, 30-year-old Susheela Devi, her 2-year-old son at her side, narrates an ordeal last August that resulted in a stillborn daughter.The Manikpur community healthcare centre, 22 km away, was the only one in the area capable of performing deliveries and she had to be taken from her flood-hit village on a moped. The journey had taken hours.In her village of Kol tribals, a Congress flag is flying in the village centre, but no leader is in sight. "I want to talk to politicians about my ordeal, but whenever they come, I am working in the fields," she says.Around 30 km away, at the Saraiya health centre, pharmacist and in-charge Balraj Singh says working at this rural hospital is an ordeal for him too. Against the countrywide norm of 30,000, this centre caters to 50,000 people."I wish they would post another doctor here. Can you imagine what it is like to see 100 patients a day?" he says.It is not just these hospitals. Government data from 2015 shows successive governments in Uttar Pradesh are at fault.During Akhilesh Yadav's tenure as Chief Minister, the state spent Rs 488 a year on the healthcare of each citizen. In 2010, during Mayawati's time, this figure was Rs 370. But the state's Maternal Mortality rate stands at 285 -- a marginal improvement from the 292 per 1 lakh live births during Mayawati's government but much above the national figure of 167. Despite a rise in population, the number of health centres has decreased by 8 per cent in 15 years.