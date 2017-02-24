UP Elections 2017: To Amit Shah's Kasab Barb, Akhilesh Yadav Spins New Meaning

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at BJP chief Amit Shah for his 'KASAB' comment. At a rally on Wednesday, Mr Shah had said 'KASAB' (a la Ajmal Kasab, the 2008 Mumbai attacks terrorist) stood for the BJP's opponents in Uttar Pradesh elections - Congress (spelled in Hindi with Ka), Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. Referring to the jibe, Mr Yadav on Thursday said, "We used to study that it was 'KA se kabutar' but these people are teaching something else. This time round, people are going to set your 'kabutar' (pigeons) free."The Samajwadi Party leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds "such a high position but is fighting with me" and challenged him for a debate on development of Uttar Pradesh. "If the Prime Minister wants a debate, he should not talk about other issues...I say this openly that if he (PM) wants a debate with me on development issues I am ready for it...we ask what you have done for UP and we will also tell what all we have done," he said addressing an election rally."The BJP has lost the battle on the ground and so their language has changed," he said."You have already seen BJP and BSP, give us one more chance to serve you and take the state ahead on the path of development," Mr Yadav said.Attacking the BJP, he said when SP had decided to distribute laptops they called it "jhunjhuna" (toy) but later went on to include it in their manifesto. "Why they allege that we discriminated in its distribution...you people can go out and ask whether meritorious students have not got it," he added.