UP Elections 2017: State BJP Chief Keshav Maurya Booked For Violating Model Code Of Conduct

BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya has been charged with violating the Model Code of Conduct, which is in place in the state in view of the Assembly polls. An FIR has been filed against him in this regard.Inspector in-charge of the Civil Lines police station Arun Kumar Tyagi said the FIR was filed upon the complaint of Sector Magistrate Sunil Kumar Singh.The FIR was followed up by an inquiry ordered by District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar into allegations of Mr Maurya wearing the party sticker on the pocket of his jacket the day he came to cast his vote at a polling booth, set up on the premises of a college in the city on February 23.Responding to queries from reporters yesterday, Mr Maurya said, "I did not intentionally go to the polling booth wearing the party sticker. I wear the sticker on my front pocket always and it has become a habit."I just forgot to take it off while going inside. I would, however, respect any action taken by the EC in this regard."A section of the Representation of the People Act forbids any person to exhibit any notice or sign relating to the election on the day of polling within a distance of 100m of the polling station. Contravention of any of the provisions of the section, which place a number of other restrictions enforceable on polling days, is punishable with fine.Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is halfway through the 2017 assembly elections with the fifth phase of polling for 51 seats, comprising 11 districts, being due on February 27. Campaigning for the same ended on Saturday.