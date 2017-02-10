UP Elections 2017: Sonia Gandhi Likely To Campaign In Rae Bareli

Sources say Sonia Gandhi is set to campaign in Uttar Pradesh but will restrict herself to Rae Bareli.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi is likely to campaign for party candidates on seats falling under Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections while daughter Priyanka Gandhi is likely to canvas for the nominees in Amethi.According to sources, Sonia Gandhi who has been indisposed for some time and has not been active in handling party work for a few months now, is all set to campaign in Uttar Pradesh but will restrict herself to Rae Bareli.Ending speculation on whether she will campaign in Uttar Pradesh after Congress forged a pre-poll alliance with Samajwadi Party in the state, Sonia reportedly confirmed that she will campaign in her Rae Bareli constituency.Sources added that while both Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Rae Bareli and Amethi, their schedule has not yet been finalised.Sonia Gandhi did not campaign in Punjab and Goa and is yet to canvas in Uttarakhand.Amethi and Rae Bareli go to polls in the 4th and 5th phase of polling in the state on February 23 and 27.There are 10 assembly seats in Amethi and Rae Bareli in the Gandhi family's pocket-borough and have become a bone of contention between the two partners.Congress will be contesting in a total of 105 seats in UP, with its ally Samajwadi Party contesting from 298 out of a total of 403 seats in the state.