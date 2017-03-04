UP Elections 2017: Rivals To Get 'Electric Shock' After UP Poll Results: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi's BJP is contesting against the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for UP elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said BJP's rivals Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress will get "electric shocks" when the results of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are announced.PM Modi's sharp riposte came in response to a remark by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who had asked him to touch an electric wire to see if current flows through it.On the campaign trail, PM Modi has been attacking the Samajwadi Party government over "poor" power supply in the state and also controversially accused it of discrimination in its distribution along religious lines, a charge rubbished by the Chief Minister."On March 11, election results will give electric shock to SP, BSP and Congress," he said."Akhilesh has dared me to touch an electric wire to find out whether power is really there or not. His new friend Rahul Gandhi, during his 'khaat sabha' at Madihan in Mirzapur, however, had touched the wire and told his party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that there was nothing to worry as there is no power in the line," PM Modi said."This is the acceptance of your new friend. Do I need touch the wires anymore? Akhilesh ji, now people have spread such a current that will give shocks to SP, BSP and Congress on March 11," he said.Mr Gandhi had launched a 'khaat sabha' campaign, much before the Samajwadi Party and Congress got into an alliance for the state assembly election, where the Congress vice president would interact with the village folk seated on cots to understand their problems and find solutions. One 'khaat sabha' saw villagers run away with the cots after the meeting had ended.PM Modi said people had run away with the cots as those belonged to them and they would now ensure the defeat of Congress.