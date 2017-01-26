UP Elections 2017: As Rita Bahuguna Campaigns In Lucknow, Crowd Calls Out 'Modi Zindabad'

Highlights Rita Bahuguna, 67, left Congress for BJP in October She was with Congress for 2 decades, served as state chief Blamed Rahul Gandhi for poor leadership when she quit Congress

Aparna Yadav is the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav

"Oh I am not in the mood for any politics today, it's Republic Day," said Rita Bahuguna Joshi on the phone when asked about her itinerary.About five months ago, Mrs Joshi, ended 20 years with the Congress and joined the BJP, blaming Rahul Gandhi for her relocation. "Not just the UP Congress, but the entire nation is unhappy with the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," she said.Lucknow Cantonment, one of nine assembly seats in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, was won by Mrs Joshi in the last election. On February 19, constituents will choose between her and Aparna Yadav, the 26-year-old daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh.Some coaxing later, Mrs Joshi reveals she is visiting parts of her constituency for flag-raising ceremonies. When we catch up with her in a small park, she is, despite her earlier disclaimers, in the midst of a heavily political speech. "Hundreds of people are unemployed. There are murders, loot everywhere. Ministers are corrupt. This needs to change - and only you and I can change this. If you give this seat to the wrong person, you will be as guilty as that person," she said. During her speech, the gathering of about 200 people shouts, "Narendra Modi, zindabad.""I may not have political experience, but I am willing to work. My opponent has done very little for this area, so what's the use of all her experience?" said Aparna Yadav about her contest."Her only USP is that she is the daughter-in-law of an ex-Chief Minister and the sister-in-law of a Chief Minister," retorted Mrs Joshi. "I have political experience of 30 years. My opponent has come in just four months ago," said the veteran, also not mentioning her rival by name.During the last state election in 2012, Rahul Gandhi got top billing for the Congress campaign; as the party's President in the state, Mrs Joshi accompanied him on his tours and in publicity material. The skinny result of 29 of 403 seats was pinned on her - an attribution she did not fight. "Why should a campaigner accept responsibility? It's the candidate and the organisation that is responsible. Our campaigner did his job brilliantly," Mrs Joshi said at the time, pitch-perfect for a party that brooks no criticism of the family that leads it.Her stock in the party plunged harder after her brother and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Vijay Bahuguna joined the BJP (their father was Congress heavyweight Hemwari Nandan Bahuguna). Five months later, Mrs Joshi completed the family's political crossover with BJP chief Amit Shah announcing her recruitment in Delhi. For the BJP, Mrs Joshi, a Brahmin, offers leverage with the same upper caste voters that the Congress aims for.A Brahmim candidate, Yogesh Dikshit, is also the choice of Mayawati's Bahujan Saamj Party, given that the constituency has a high component of the caste.