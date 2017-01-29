UP Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi And I Are Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

UP Elections: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow.
LUCKNOW: Dressed in identical white kurta and black jacket, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi walked shoulder to shoulder for their first joint media conference today. The two leaders will attend a mega 'Rath Yatra', which will flag off their joint campaign in Lucknow. The three-hour road show will begin from the city's GPO Park, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, and end at Ghanta Ghar after winding through 6 km of densely populated areas. The alliance between the two parties was sealed last week after tough negotiations on seat sharing.
Here are the 10 developments:
Rahul Gandhi, who opened the joint media conference, said he was "personally happy" that the alliance has worked out. "The alliance is against Modi's politics... Akhilesh and I have a personal equation as well as political relation".
"Rahul and I are like two wheels of the same cycle... No one doubts that we will win all seats," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Asked whether Sonia Gandhi and Mulayam Singh Yadav will do electioneering, Rahul Gandhi said "campaign strategy will not be divulged".
Rahul Gandhi also said he would "continue to support Priyanka (sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) the way she supports me". "She has been instrumental in major party decisions," he added. In a first, the party has credited Ms Vadra for steering the alliance.
Playing down the issue of differences with Samajwadi Party over Amethi and Raebareli seats, Mr Gandhi said it was a "peripheral issue and not a central one".
Akhilesh Yadav, who recently wrested control of the party from his father Mulayam Singh, is hoping that the alliance will help it counter rival Mayawati and the BJP in the elections which begins next month.
The tagline for the parties' joint campaign reads "UP koh yeh saath pasand hai (UP likes this tie-up)" - a point both leaders emphasized on during the media address.
Even before the alliance materialized, the two leaders had indicated amity, with Mr Gandhi terming Mr Yadav "a good boy", who reciprocated with the same phrase.
Under the terms of the alliance announced last Sunday, the Congress will contest 105 seats, the Samajwadi Party the rest of the state's 403 seats.