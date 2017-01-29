UP Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi And I Are Like Two Wheels Of A Cycle, Says Akhilesh Yadav

UP Elections: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow.

LUCKNOW: Dressed in identical white kurta and black jacket, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi walked shoulder to shoulder for their first joint media conference today. The two leaders will attend a mega 'Rath Yatra', which will flag off their joint campaign in Lucknow. The three-hour road show will begin from the city's GPO Park, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, and end at Ghanta Ghar after winding through 6 km of densely populated areas. The alliance between the two parties was sealed last week after tough negotiations on seat sharing.