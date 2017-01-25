Collapse
UP Elections 2017: Priyanka Gandhi's Searing Comeback To BJP Leader's 'Objectification'

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 25, 2017 14:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2017: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is in the list of Congress campaigners.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Prettier campaigners' than Priyanka Gandhi remarks BJP's Vinaya Katiyar
  2. Exposes BJP's mindset towards half of India's population, she responds
  3. Ms Vadra's name is in Congress' list of 40 star campaigners for UP polls
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's rejoinder today to BJP leader Vinaya Katiyar's offensive comment about "prettier campaigners" was quick and sharp. "It exposes the BJP's mindset towards the better half of the population of India," she scoffed.  

Vinaya Katiyar's comment on Congress president Sonia Gandhi's daughter featuring in the party's list of campaigners for the Uttar Pradesh election has been widely condemned.

"We have more beautiful star campaigners...heroines, artistes...they are better," Mr Katiyar, a Rajya Sabha member, said to a question on whether Ms Vadra would make a huge difference to the campaign.

Ms Vadra's reaction was tweeted by one of her aides, Preeti Sahai. "He's right...they do! And if that's all he sees in my colleagues who are such strong, brave and beautiful women that have battled through all sorts of hardships to get where they are, then he makes me laugh even more."Ms Vadra's name in a list of 40 star campaigners of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh reinforced speculation that the 45-year-old is prepping for a bigger role in the party. She has never campaigned outside the Gandhi family constituencies of Raebareli and Amethi.

The party says that may not change this time too, but her name is still in the list of speakers for the first set of constituencies that will vote on February 4, which do not include the Gandhi strongholds.

Mr Katiyar's comment comes after another offensive statement by his fellow parliamentarian Sharad Yadav, a leader of Bihar's ruling party, who said the honour of a vote is more important than the honour of a daughter.

"If a daughter loses honour, the village loses its honour. But if a vote is sold, the nation will lose its honour," the 69-year-old parliamentarian said at an event in Patna yesterday.

Mr Katiyar has, incidentally, condemned Mr Yadav's statement.

