UP Elections 2017: Political Heavy Weights Ready To Fight It Out In Round 6

635 candidates spreading across 49 constituencies will try their luck in the sixth phase. (File photo)

Heavyweights - Phase 6

Const No Const Name Cand Name Party Profile 24316 Nautanwa Amanmani Tripathi IND Son of Amarmani Tripathi who was a four time MLA from Nautanwa 24320 Caimpiyarganj Fateh Bahadur Singh BJP Former Minister Government of Uttar Pradesh and Son of UP Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh. 24321 Pipraich Amrendra Nishad SP Son of two time MLA from Pipraich Rajmati Nishad 24322 Gorakhpur Urban Radha Mohan Das Agarwal BJP Three time MLA 24328 Chillupar Vinay Shankar Tiwari BSP Son of Hari Shankar Tiwari who is considered to be the famous leader of brahmin community of Uttar Pradesh. 24330 Padrauna Swami Prasad Maurya BJP Four time MLA and Former Minister Government of Uttar Pradesh 24354 Ghosi Abbas Ansari BSP Son of sitting MLA Mukhtar Ansari. He is the gold medallist national level shooter. 24356 Mau Mukhtar Ansari BSP Four time MLA and he is very famous for his criminal activities. 24360 Phephana Ambika Choudhary BSP Former Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. He was the Senior member of Samajwadi Party. 24361 Ballia Nagar Narad Rai BSP Former Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The election season in Uttar Pradesh will draw to a close with the polling for the sixth and the seventh phases due on March 4 and March 8 respectively. Hustings for the second last phase ended on Thursday evening. As many as 635 candidates spreading across 49 constituencies will try their luck in the sixth phase tomorrow. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency will be the focal point of this phase. Political parties had their strategies ready before the beginning of the first phase, but these were modified with each passing phase.While the RSS has recently pressed the BJP party to perk up its campaigning, particularly in eastern part of the state to ensure a high voter turnout tomorrow and on March 8, the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance has toned down its policy to play it safe. It has made sure not to touch upon sensitive issues like social justice. Among the heavyweights who will test the poll waters this phase, gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari from BSP and BJP's four-time MLA Swamy Prasad Maurya deserve special mention.Though campaigning ended, the war of words between candidates refused to die down. BSP president Mayawati today attacked the BJP saying its own cadres would teach its leaders a lesson for fielding 'baagi'(rebels) and 'daagi'(tainted) candidates in the elections. BJP chief Amit Shah trained his guns at Chief Minister and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, blaming him for rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati still going scot-free, calling it a worst example of poor law and order.The total number of polling stations in this phase is 17,926. The electorate count for the phase stands at 17246410.