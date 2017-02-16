UP Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi Slams Samajwadi Party On Home Turf, Makes Fun Of Alliance With Congress

UP polls 2017: Narendra Modi also attacked the opposition for creating hue and cry over demonetisation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today slammed the ruling Samajwadi Party for its pre-poll alliance with Congress, likening it to a movie in which rivals befriend each other after the "interval".Addressing an election rally here, he said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav does not know how "cunning Congress people are" and reminded him about an "assassination attempt" made on his father Mulayam Singh Yadav in 1984 allegedly by a Congress leader.PM Modi also attacked the opposition for creating hue and cry over demonetisation and levelling all kinds of allegations against him, saying "lies will not work as the people of the country are quite aware now".Severely critical of Akhilesh for entering into the alliance with Congress, he said, "A film is being played on the political stage of Uttar Pradesh in which the opponents, who had attacked each other with slogans such as '27 saal UP behal' and taken out yatras in the first half, have turned friends after interval and have embraced each other."He said Samajwadi Party and Congress were campaigning against each other before the announcement of polls "but came together after the interval to enter into the alliance for the elections."Reaching out to voters here in Kannauj which falls in the Lok Sabha constituency represented by Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav, PM Modi said, "SP-Cong tie up will shatter your dreams."While targeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over the alliance with Congress, the Prime Minister said, "I want to ask how Akhilesh forgot the attack carried out on Mulayam Yadav by Congress in 1984... What can be more shameful than befriending those who tried to murder one's father?... They cannot be pardoned."Kya raajneeti itni gir gayi hai ke kursi ke moh mein iss prakaar ke kaand kiye jaaye (has politics degraded to such an extent that for the love of power such a thing would be done)?"Recalling the incident, PM Modi said, "Fed up of attacks by Mulayam Singh as Leader of the Opposition in Vidhan Parishad, Congress got shots fired at him on March 4, 1984 but he scraped through...I want to tell Akhilesh that he should have remembered this incident before sitting in the lap of Congress."He went on to add, "Akhileshji ko abhi anubhav kum hain, Congress wale kitne chatur hain inko samajh nahi aata... Mulayam ji ko toh pata tha (Akhilesh has less experience. He does not understand how cunning Congress people are. Mulayam knew about it)."On March 4, 1984, Mulayam Singh's car was fired at by some persons while he was on his way from Etawah to Lucknow and the name of a strong Congress leader had figured in the case.