UP Elections 2017: PM Narendra Modi Says SP-Congress Chanting Gayatri Prajapati Mantra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for not taking action against controversial minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is facing arrest in a rape case.
"In this country, when we do something good, we chant the Gayatri Mantra. But, the SP-Congress alliance is chanting the Gayatri Prajapati Mantra. A case has been lodged against him (but) the chief minister went to campaign for him while he (Gayatri) was present there...Now, the police cannot trace him," PM Modi told an election rally in Jaunpur.
Mr Prajapati, 49, has been charged with raping a woman and also attacking her young daughter.
The prime minister accused Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav for "sleeping over" the demand for justice in the case and claimed that the elections was a perfect opportunity for the voters to perform the "pind daan" (last rites) of their "tormentors".
"A daughter is seeking justice and the chief minister is shielding the gunehgaar (guilty)...What bigger blot can there be than this that in Uttar Pradesh, when a buffalo goes missing, the government runs to find it. But, a girl is crying for justice and the police and chief minister are sleeping...Such a government needs to be punished," he added.
Mr Prajapati was given a ticket by the Samajwadi Party even after rape allegations were levelled against him. The controversial minister was present at a poll meeting addressed by Akhilesh Yadav in Amethi recently.
There are reports that Mr Prajapati is planning to fly abroad in order to escape arrest. Security agencies told NDTV that orders for an alert have been issued at all airports and points from where people can leave the country.
The minister has become a huge embarrassment for Akhilesh Yadav. "What I can say is that because the Supreme Court has issued him a notice, the government will cooperate in every way possible. Even I want the truth to come out," Mr Yadav had said when asked by NDTV on the missing minister.
