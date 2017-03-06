UP Elections 2017: PM Might Stray 'Somewhere Else' Through His Roadshows: Akhilesh Yadav

UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav made snarky comments on PM Narendra Modi's roadshow in Varanasi. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday sought to ridicule Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshows saying they all are bound to fail like the earlier ones and would stray the PM "somewhere else." "Ek roadshow kiya, wo fail ho gaya.. Ek aur karne ja rahe hain, wo bhi fail hoga, phir ek aur karenge... Ab roadshow karte karte kahin aur nikal jayenge.. (A roadshow was done...it failed. He is doing one more..it will also fail and then again a roadshow will be held...Now he will go somewhere else by doing his roadshow)," said Mr Yadav while addressing a poll rally in Sonebhadra.Mr Yadav was referring to PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi on Saturday Sunday.The BJP has said the one held on Saturday y was not a roadshow and the PM had gone for a "darshan" in Kashi Vishwanath and other temples.Attacking BJP, the SP chief said despite his open challenge to the PM to enlist his three years' work done for UP, he is yet to divulge them."People of the state had given the BJP maximum MPs. Which big work have they (BJP) done for you people? They formed their government and got their PM by showing dreams to the people but the people got nothing in return."On demonetisation, Mr Yadav said it ruined the entire country and forced the people to stand in queue."I want to know from the PM, how many capitalists are 'pareshan' (perturbed) with him. You do 'Man ki baat" on radio and TV but when will you do the 'kaam ki baat'," he asked. "You (PM) have visited the entire world, but what have you got for the people here," he added.On the SP alliance with the Congress, Mr Yadav said, "It is the alliance of two youths. It will change the politics of the state and the country. I have forged strong friendship (with the Congress), you all help its candidates also".