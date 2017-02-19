UP Elections 2017: 'Our Alliance Wiped Smile Off PM Modi's Face,' Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister's mood has changed after his friendship with Akhilesh (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh, already in its third phase of polls, witnessed a high voltage campaign today with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Jhansi taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was campaigning around 300 km away, in Fatehpur.The Chief Minister's attack on the BJP over the Centre's move of demonitisation was peppered with personal references to the Prime Minister. "When the PM needs water in between his address and he has to wipe sweat, think how much people will make him sweat," he said.Mr Gandhi, who in this election is the Chief Minister's wingman, did not pull any punches either. The Prime Minister's mood, he said, has changed after his friendship with Akhilesh."Now the smile has been wiped off his face. He has also come to know that in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are going to form the government," he said. "As after Bihar polls, Modi did not utter the word Bihar, he will forget UP till 2019," he said.In Fatehpur, PM Modi said he had seen Akhilesh Yadav confidently telling the press that he would not need a partner. But he chose a tie-up when it became clear that the fortunes of his party and that of his ally were sinking, the Prime Minister said."Today, I heard him say he will be the single-largest party. Kya hua, bhaiya?" PM Modi said. "We are only on Round 3 (of voting). Already you are sounding like the game is up."He took a further dig at the two allies, referring to a much-circulated image in social media. The image showed Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi at their roadshow in Agra riding a Mercedes SUV, where the Congress vice-president was bending to avoid a tangle of electricity wires. "One ducked as he usually does," PM Modi said. "As for Akhilesh Yadav, he didn't need to. He knows there is no electricity anywhere."Of the 403 constituencies in the state, 69 went to polls today in the third phase, in areas that have been known to be party strongholds. The BJP is hoping to make huge gains in the state given its victory in 71 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014.