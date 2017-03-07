UP Elections 2017: Narendra Modi Government Taking Political Mileage From Army: Dimple Yadav

UP Elections 2017: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav criticised PM Narendra Modi's policies. (PTI)

Samajwadi Party candidate and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "deriving political mileage" from the Army's accomplishments. "I am the daughter of an army man. These people are taking mileage from the martyrdom of our soldiers. They are politicising the army...never seen such a government earlier," the star SP campaigner said said at an election meeting in Bhadohi.Ms Yadav also targeted the Centre over the demonetisation move saying they had made people "run around" for their own money."The Modi government which had promised 'achche din' did the 'karnama' of note ban...you were made to run around for taking out your own money from banks...that was your hard earned money...till date there is no detail of how much black money has been detected," said Ms Yadav, who is contesting the state Assembly polls from Kannauj constituency.Attacking PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Ms Yadav said, "Making false promises is also a karnama...being seen a lot in media and failure to keep up the promises is corruption and dishonesty.""You must all be aware of this Gujarati bhai (Amit Shah) of ours...it is his 'karnama' to shift the blame of the Centre's failure on the head of others and present fake statistics," Ms Yadav said.She also hit out at the government for the transaction charges announced by banks and hike in LPG prices for those who had given up their subsidy."You will have to compare as to which is the government that works for you and which is the one offering only allurements," she said.