UP Elections 2017: Manoj Tiwari's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing In Pratapgarh

All India | | Updated: February 22, 2017 01:14 IST
Manoj Tiwari was heading to Pratapgarh to address an election meeting in favour of Sangam Lal Gupta.

New Delhi:  Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had a narrow escape on Tuesday when his helicopter landed under emergency conditions following a technical problem in Pratapgarh, where he had gone to campaign for his party in UP Assembly polls.

The incident happened around 4 pm, when Mr Tiwari was heading to Pratapgarh to address an election meeting in favour of BJP-Apna Dal candidate Sangam Lal Gupta, and had to land about few kilometres before the designated landing site.

"The helicopter developed some technical problem and its fuel was leaking. As it was reaching near the landing site in Snadwa Chandika (Pratapgarh) around 4 PM, the pilot had to make an emergency landing," Mr Tiwari told PTI over phone.

The pilot managed to successfully land the helicopter and everyone is safe, he added.

Delhi BJP media incharge Praveen Shankar Kapoor also said that the helicopter, in which Mr Tiwari was flying with his team, had to force land in Pratapgarh after technical problem, and they are safe.

Mr Tiwari addressed the election meeting and later headed to Varansi by road.

The helicopter, used by Mr Tiwari was hired by BJP for campaigning in the UP elections, was standing there.

The Delhi BJP president has been actively engaged in the party's campaigns in poll-bound states. He had addressed two election meetings each in Allahabad and Pratapgarh on Tuesday.

Manoj TiwariManoj Tiwari's planeManoj Tiwari's ChopperPratapgarhUP Assembly pollsUP Elections 2017Delhi BJP chief
