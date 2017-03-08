NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
UP Elections 2017: Key Candidates Contesting In In Phase 7

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 08, 2017 03:45 IST
UP polls 2017: A total of 1.41 crore voters will vote for the 40 constituencies that go to poll today.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in the final phase of the seven phase elections today. A total of 1.41 crore voters, including 64.76 lakh women will vote for the 40 constituencies go to poll today. The final leg of the elections saw extensive campaigning from star candidates of leading parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been camping in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi where he held roadshows and election rallies. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi conducted rallies with Samajwadi Party chief and Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav in the city. Congress and Samajwadi Party have forged an alliance for the assembly elections. BSP chief Mayawati had also launched a high-octane campaign in this key constituency.

Ghazipur, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Bhadoi and Sonebhadra districts will be polling today. Varanasi has five assembly seats.

Among key candidates contesting today, are five-time Congress MLA Ajai Rai, who is contesting from Pindra. BSP candidate Sibakatullah Ansari, sitting MLA and elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari is another prominent leader contesting in the seventh phase. He is contesting from Mohammadabad. Congress sitting MLA and Former National President NSUI Nadeem Javed will be contesting from Jaunpur.

A total of 1.41 crore voters, including 64.76 lakh women will vote in the final phase of the seven-phased UP elections.
 
Heavyweights- Phase 7
Const NoConst NameCand NamePartyProfile
24366JaunpurNadeem JavedCongSitting MLA and Former National President NSUI
24367MalhaniDhananjay SinghNSHDFormer MP from BSP
24378MohammadabadSibakatullah AnsariBSPSitting MLA and Elder brother of Mukhtar Ansari
24379ZamaniaOmprakash SinghSPFormer MP and Former Tourism Minister in Akhilesh Cabinet.
24384PindraAjay RaiCongFive time MLA

In the 2012 Assembly election, Samajwadi Party won 23 out of the 40 seats. Five were won by BSP, BJP (4), Congress (3) and five were won by others.
 

