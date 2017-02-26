UP Elections 2017: Joint Roadshow Of Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav In Varanasi Postponed

UP elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's roadshow for tomorrow has been cancelled.

The joint roadshow of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi, scheduled for tomorrow, has been postponed due to some "unavoidable reasons", said AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.The joint roadshow of the Congress vice-president Gandhi and the Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, scheduled for February 11, had earlier been postponed in view of large numbers of pilgrims visiting the temple town on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti.The roadshow was later scheduled for tomorrow. Mr Wasnik said the revised date of the joint roadshow would be finalised soon.A senior Congress leader said Mr Gandhi would address a public meeting in the Pindra Assembly constituency of Varanasi district on March 2 in favour of Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance candidate Ajay Rai.Ajay Rai is the sitting Congress MLA from the Pindra Assembly seat.Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav's previous roadshow was held in Allahabad, two days ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh elections. The rally, however, drew a huge crowd of mostly youngsters. Both the leaders have conducted a couple of roadshows since the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance.They have also held joint road shows in Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra, traveling together in a souped-up Mercedes SUV and drawing big crowds.Varanasi goes to poll in the last of the seven-phase Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh on March 8.Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases, four of which is completed. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.