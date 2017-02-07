UP Elections 2017: In Mathura, Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Demonetisation

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he had failed the farmers and youth of he country. Addressing a rally in Mant town of Mathura district in Western Uttar Pradesh, he accused the Prime Minister of having an "indifferent attitude" towards the farmers as well as youths."Modiji had promised in the previous elections that he will give 2000 jobs to the youth. But I want to ask you all how much employment has he given to you? He hasn't given any employment," Mr Gandhi said."We have everything here. We have sugarcane, wheat, guavas, but our farmers are committing suicide... A farmer sells potatoes but does not get any revenue for it. The middlemen take away all the money," he said.Attacking the Prime Minister on the notes ban issue, he said farmers were forced to deposit their money in banks and a limit on withdrawal was imposed so loans could be given to his "favourite business barons". PM Modi, he said, has waived off industrialists' loans worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore, but did not waive off the loans of farmers."Farmers were forced to deposit their money in the bank during demonetisation, and a limit on withdrawal was imposed by the Prime Minister so that loan to his favourite business baron may be given," Mr Gandhi said. Due to the "indifferent attitude" of the Central government, the labourers from the state have been forced to work in Maharashtra and Karnataka.The alliance between the Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said, will address the concerns of farmers and youths. If the alliance is voted to power, he said he had asked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav to set up coaching centres to help youths get picked in competitive exams for entrance into IITs and IIMs.Alleging that PM Modi has given huge bank loans to industrialists, he said, "The fate of UP would have changed had the youths been given loan of one crore each for setting up their establishment or industry".