UP Elections 2017: Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav Has Undone His Father's Work With Congress Alliance, Says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has undone the work of his father and Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav by joining hands with the Congress in the Uttar Pradesh elections, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said at a rally in Ballia today."Akhileshji ke pita Mulayam Singh ney purey jivan Congress ka virodh kiya par unhone pita ki kamaiee par paani pher diya (Mulayam opposed Congress all his life but Akhilesh ruined his father's work)," Mr Singh said at an election meeting in Rasra."SP had realised that it is not strong enough to win the polls and so it shook hands with Congress, but Mulayam Singh Yadav has punctured the 'cycle' of SP and feuding uncle Shivpal has broken its chain...how will Akhilesh reach Lucknow on such a cycle with Rahul as the pillion rider?" the Union Minister asked.Seeking a response on development works, he claimed all of the Chief Minister's 'kaam' is speaking only in newspapers and TV and none of it is seen on the ground.On Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said four months ago, the Congress leader had held meetings on 'khats' (cots), which are normally used for sleeping and not to hold meetings. Lamenting the political atmosphere in the state, Mr Singh said parties which talked about eradicating poverty and improving the lot of the poor were today honouring money over the hard work of people.The Union Home Minister also spoke of terrorism and said Pakistan was facing the heat going by developments there in the past 10 days.