UP Elections 2017: BSP Is Behenji Sampatti Party, Says PM Modi. Livid Mayawati Hits Back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today targeted Mayawati - the Dalit powerhouse he has ignored so far in the election - saying her BSP now stands for "Behenji Sampatti Party". Speaking at Bundelkhand's Jalaun -- an area with a substantial number of Dalits, which is going to polls on February 23 -- PM Modi said: "Arrey Behenji discussion not because elections are being held, but because of your deposits after the notes ban... The BSP is no longer Bahujan Samaj Party. Now it is Behenji Sampatti Party. Those who deposit wealth for themselves, can they solve your problem?"The dig was a reference to reports of a deposit of 104 crores in an account belonging to the party after the ban on high denomination notes. Following the November 8 ban, which the Centre said was meant to flush out black money, another 1.43 crore was found deposited in the account of her brother Anand Kumar.In Sultanpur, which is going to polls on February 27, Ms Mayawati hit back with another personal attack - one of many such digs across party-lines since the week-end."Narendra Damodardas Modi means Mr Negative Dalit Man. He is anti-Dalit," Ms Mayawati said. "This Negative Dalit man does not like that common people give small contributions in running the movement, which is also run through donations," she added, pointing to Mr Modi's unsaid indication that her party is violating tax laws.While political parties need not pay tax as long as they take donations above Rs 20,000 in cheque and document smaller cash donations, the Congress had earlier alleged that the Centre's move to ban high denomination notes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections was politically motivated.Continuing her attack on the Prime Minister, Ms Mayawati said, "Unlike him, I have not got married... he had got married and later left his wife, which is another thing... and I have only worked for the deprived sections of society." It is because of this dedication she said, the weaker sections consider her an asset to the movement."He (Modi) is an expert in jumlebaazi (rhetoric) but when he will get a tit-for-tat reply he will forget all about it and today I have been compelled to do the same for him," Ms Maywati added.