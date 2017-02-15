UP Elections 2017: BSP Coming To Power With Full Majority, Says Mayawati

UP polls 2017: Mayawati expressed satisfaction over the polling trend in the second phase.

BSP chief Mayawati expressed satisfaction over the polling trend in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls today, saying it indicated that her party was surging towards getting a majority."Just like the first phase, the second phase of polling in 67 seats which took place today is a good indication that BSP is coming to power in UP with full majority," she said in a statement.Congratulating her party workers and leaders besides the people of the state, Ms Mayawati said there were reports that polling in the remaining five phases of the crucial state polls will be equally encouraging for her party."Although leaders of parties like BJP and SP-Congress alliance are making tall claims of support coming their way, people only have faith on 'tried and tested' BSP leadership as they know she (Mayawati) believes in saying and doing the same thing and will fulfil the promise on ending 'Jungleraj' and bringing rule of law after coming to power," she added.Nearly 60 per cent voting was recorded till 4 PM in the second phase polling in 67 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh today.