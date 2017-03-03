UP Elections 2017: BJP To Pay For Fielding 'Baagi' And 'Daagi' Candidates, Says Mayawati

UP polls 2017: Mayawati said the BSP would keep the BJP out of power in the state.

BSP president Mayawati today attacked the BJP saying its own cadre would teach its leaders a lesson for fielding 'baagi' (rebels) and 'daagi' (tainted) candidates in the UP assembly elections."The BJP has become the Number One party of the baagi and daagi candidates... this time they have not given tickets to people of their own cadre but to those who joined them after leaving other parties... tickets were given to rebels and with those having criminal antecedents," she told an election rally in Jaunpur."(Because of this) the cadres of the BJP will teach them a lesson in these elections," said Mayawati, who also addressed an election meeting in Mirzapur later.Claiming that her party will form government with full majority, Mayawati said people of the state will celebrate Holi of communal amity and brotherhood after elections.Accusing the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of failing to fulfil the poll promises and checking the rising atrocities on dalits and backwards, the BSP chief said the saffron party was out to end reservation or make it ineffective as per the RSS' suggestions.Making an appeal to the voters, especially Muslim, to vote for the BSP, Mayawati said it would keep the BJP out of power in the state. "Voting for SP will only benefit the BJP," she said and promised that on coming to power she would end corruption, anarchy and the jungle raj of the Samajwadi Party and send criminals behind bars.