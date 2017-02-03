UP Elections 2017: BJP Claims Azam Khan Son Underage, Moves Election Commission

The BJP has approached the Election Commission demanding the cancellation of the candidature of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam from Swar seat alleging that he is ineligible to contest as he is below 25 years of age.In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, senior BJP leaders alleged that Abdullah Azam is below 25 years of age and attached proofs to substantiate their claim.Abdullah Azam is contesting UP assembly polls from Swar seat in Rampur district on Samajwadi Party ticket.The letter, signed by UP BJP vice-president JPS Rathore and general secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak among others, also said the returning officer appeared to be "biased" as he "glossed over several shortcomings" in Abdullah Azam's nomination papers and demanded appropriate action against him.The BJP leaders claimed that income column in the nomination paper was left blank and the name of political party was written as only Samajwadi, besides there was no mention of year and place in the highest degree attained by the candidate.Uttar Pradesh votes in seven phases from February 11 to March 8. Votes will be counted on March 11.