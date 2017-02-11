UP Elections 2017 - Big Test For PM Narendra Modi As Voting Begins In First Phase: 10 Points

UP elections 2017: Nearly 2.6 crore people in 73 constituencies are voting today.

Uttar Pradesh: Voting began in 73 assembly constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh today in the first of seven phases of what is billed as a semi-final before the 2019 national election. The pressure today is on the BJP which swept the region in the 2014 in national election, but now faces a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notes ban, that resulted in cash crunch and is seen to hit the rural poor, middle class and small traders the hardest. Opponents like Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and partner Congress and Mayawati's BSP have spared no chance to attack the BJP on the impact of demonetisation. The BJP also faces some anger among the Jats of western UP who had voted en masse for it three years ago but now accuse the ruling party of not fulfilling promises it made then like reservation in government jobs for the community.