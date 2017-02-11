UP Elections 2017 - Big Test For PM Narendra Modi As Voting Begins In First Phase: 10 Points

UP elections 2017: Nearly 2.6 crore people in 73 constituencies are voting today.
Uttar Pradesh: Voting began in 73 assembly constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh today in the first of seven phases of what is billed as a semi-final before the 2019 national election. The pressure today is on the BJP which swept the region in the 2014 in national election, but now faces a test of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notes ban, that resulted in cash crunch and is seen to hit the rural poor, middle class and small traders the hardest. Opponents like Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and partner Congress and Mayawati's BSP have spared no chance to attack the BJP on the impact of demonetisation. The BJP also faces some anger among the Jats of western UP who had voted en masse for it three years ago but now accuse the ruling party of not fulfilling promises it made then like reservation in government jobs for the community.
Here are the 10 developments of the story:
The BJP, SP-Congress alliance and the BSP are in a very close contest today, with Ajit Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal or RLD hoping to consolidate some of the Jat vote once again and push back into political relevance.
The BJP has projected no chief ministerial candidate for the UP elections and has built its campaign around PM Modi's appeal. It has picked candidates after surveys and assessments and has faced protests from party workers for fielding candidates who they have recently imported from other parties.
839 candidates are contesting from the seats in 15 districts. Among the electorate are 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category.
Prominent contestants include Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom BJP spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daugther of BJP MP Hukum Singh and controversial BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana - Sardhan and Thanabhawan respectively.
"All voters should participate in the mahaparva of democracy and vote in huge numbers," PM Modi tweeted today morning as voting began in Uttar Pradesh.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in all districts. District Election Officer DK Singh said out of 887 polling centres in riot-scarred Muzaffarnagar, around 600 are critical where video cameras have been installed to maintain the strict vigil. Around 6,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in all the polling centres in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring Shamli, especially with focus on the areas which had witnessed communal riots in 2013.
Pollsters say it will be tough for the BJP to repeat its general election performance. In not fielding its own candidate for the post of Chief Minister it also risks repeating a tactical blunder that contributed to a heavy defeat in Bihar, another Hindi-speaking heartland state, in 2015.
"Free and fair polls is our priority and we would urge people to go out in large numbers and take part in this beautiful festival of democracy" an Election Commission official told IANS.
The Samajwadi Party, which rules in the state, is led by 43-year-old Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. The party won a majority in the last state assembly election, in 2012, with just 29 percent of the vote. Mr Yadav has formed an alliance with Rahul Gandhi of the Congress that, polls show, will be tough to beat.
The Samajwadi Party and the Congress hope to consolidate the significant Muslim vote in the region with the partnership but Ms Mayawati too eyeing the community's support to supplement her Dalit support base, which is 21 per cent of the state's total population. She has fielded almost 100 Muslim candidates this time.