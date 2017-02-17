UP Elections 2017: Badshah Never Tells Lies, If He Does, He Is Not A Badshah, Says Azam Khan

Azam Khan was addressing an election rally in UP's Farrukhabad.

UP Minister Azam Khan on Thursday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfil his poll promises, saying badshah never tells lies and if he does, he is not a badshah."The Prime Minister made a false promise to people that (black) money (stashed in foreign banks) will be deposited in their bank accounts but nothing of the sort happened. Badshah is never a liar and if he is a liar, he is not a Badshah," he said, addressing an election rally in Jarari village under Bhojpur Assembly constituency in Farrukhabad.The SP leader also alleged that after occupying the high chair, PM Modi is indulging in such non-serious talk which is most unbecoming for him."Because of note ban, thousands of labourers lost their jobs, schools and universities suffered and the country is on the verge of going bankrupt, mothers committed suicide and daughters' weddings could not take place, 200 people lost their lives standing in queues outside the banks. Modiji did very bad with the poor," he said.Attacking the PM, he also said "If anyone had told me to make my 95-year-old mother stand in bank queue, I would never have allowed that but he made his mother stand there".Making an appeal to vote for SP, Mr Khan said he has worked as a bridge between the father (Mulayam Singh) and son (Akhilesh) and saved the party from a split.Uttar Pradesh is voting in seven phases to elect its new government, counting of which will take place of March 11.