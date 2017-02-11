UP Elections 2017: Among the 73 Seats UP Chose Today, 6 In Muzaffarnagar

UP elections 2017: Muzaffarnagar holds six assembly seats in the state legislature.

Standing in a long line of voters, Barkat Ali says his choice has been decided by one issue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden demonetisation move that pulled 86 per cent of the cash in circulation in one go."They made us stand in long lines outside banks. Today, we stand in lines again, but to teach them a lesson," said the resident of Kutba village, Muzaffarnagar district.In 2013, communal violence seared Muzaffarnagar, with Muslims and Jats turning on each other. More than 60 people were killed and thousands were forced to abandon their homes. In the general election then next year, the Jats, who form 17 per cent of the population, voted whole-heartedly for the BJP. The Muslims, who constitute 19.3 per cent, supported the Samajwadi Party.Muzaffarnagar holds six assembly seats in the state legislature.Sanjeev Baliyan of the BJP, who is a union minister and represents Muzaffarnagar in parliament, acknowledged that the party may have a tougher fight this time than in 2014. "Yes, there is no wave this time, but I got all the people of my village acquitted or bail; they are happy with me and will vote for the BJP," he said."All the Jats blindly voted for the BJP during the general election. But not anymore," says 28-year-old Vaibhav Dabas. The young Jat works in Delhi but took time off to return home and vote. His choice? The nalka (tap), he said, the symbol of Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal, which, before 2014, had a strong grip on the Jats.Mr Danas says he is confident that the majority of his community, not just him, has lost faith in the BJP. "Modi-ji fooled us, promised reservation and backed off. We don't want a repeat of Haryana, so this time the Rashtriya Jat Community has decided to vote against the BJP," he said.Last year, the Jats, demanding affirmative action policies, launched a large movement on Haryana which quickly turned violent. Around 30 people were killed in the riots. There was large-scale arson; Gurgaon, home to fancy multi-national offices was vandalised; vital supplies to Delhi were cut off. The Jats did not get what they want - a guaranteed share of government jobs and seats in colleges.The BJP is up against the combine of Akhilesh Yadav and the Congress, as well as Mayawati, who hope to win Muslim support especially in areas like Muzaffarnagar. Most Muslim voters here say they will vote for whoever seems to be capable of defeating the BJP.