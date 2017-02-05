UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav Desperate To Retain Power, Says PM Narendra Modi

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a dig at the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, saying that opposition parties were joining hands fearing that BJP will get a majority in Rajya Sabha after the polls. Addressing an election rally in Aligarh, PM Modi said that Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was desperately trying to seek the help of anything to retain power.
PM Modi said that Samajwadi Party government has done "nothing" for development in the state. "When the wind is so strong, even a young leader cannot face it and seeks help of anything ...even a pole...but this time BJP 'aandhi' (storm) is so strong that the Chief Minister fears that he might be blown off... The people of UP want change and justice," the PM said.
The Prime Minister said that his government's efforts to weed out black money from the country has created fear among opposition parties. "We are working to save money by adopting strict measures. Will they not be angry with me and will not come together to defeat Modi? ...They feel that if they remain alone, Modi will get majority in the Rajya Sabha and make such rules that thieves, looters and the corrupt will not get any help. This is their fear," he said.
PM Modi also attacked the Akhilesh Yadav government for "doing nothing for development" and accused it of neither checking corruption, casteism and nepotism, nor clearing the cane farmers' dues. "Youths were asked to pay bribe and bring recommendation for interviews by MLAs and Ministers. Poor had to mortgage land and assets to pay. This has to be stopped," he said.
Claiming that "the corrupt are flourishing under the current UP administration", PM Modi said that his government has linked pension to Aadhaar and bank accounts to check corruption.
(with inputs from PTI)