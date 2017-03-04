UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav Dares PM Narendra Modi To List Out Work Done By Him

UP polls 2017: Samajwadi Party is contesting on 298 of the total 403 Assembly seats.

Samajwadi Party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to list out the work done by him."I told you about 10 works done by my government. Can he (Modi) list 10 works? I am ready to give the performance report of my five year government. But, he should give the report of three years of rule at the Centre," he said at an election rally in Bhadohi.Taking a jibe at his political rivals, he said, "I heard that voters are being given money. My advice to you is to keep the money and vote for the bicycle (SP's election symbol)."On giving a significant number of seats to its alliance partner Congress in the ongoing state Assembly elections, the SP national president said friendship cannot run by being a miser.The SP is contesting on 298 of the total 403 Assembly seats in the state elections, with Congress trying its luck in remaining 105 seats.Mounting attack on BSP supremo Mayawati, Mr Yadav said, "She got her memorials made even when she was alive. Now her language has undergone significant change, she is also speaking the language of development. But, since she reads out her speech, people listening to her tend to fall asleep.""She (Mayawati) is my bua (aunt), but she may go for Rakshabandhan (possible post-poll alliance with BJP). Hence, you have to be very careful," he alleged.The Samajwadi Party leader also asserted that his government had performed in the past five years, and if voted to power again, the quantum of work would certainly increase.He assured the audience that poor women would get Rs 1,000 pension. "Apart from this, Bhadohi-Mirzapur Road would be made in such a way that it effectively lasts for 40 years," he added.Meanwhile, a wall on which a large number of people had perched themselves, collapsed after the meeting, damaging around 25 bicycles and eight motorcycles. Around five persons were injured in the incident.