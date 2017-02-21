UP Elections 2017: 'Ache Din' To Come To Uttar Pradesh On March 11, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah was addressing an election meeting in Kaptanganj Assembly constituency in Basti.

'Ache din' (good days) will knock the doors of Uttar Pradesh on March 11 when BJP forms its government in the state, party president Amit Shah said on Monday.Addressing an election meeting in Kaptanganj Assembly constituency in Basti, he said, "Once BJP forms the government in the state, it will immediately ban all slaughter houses. It will form anti-Romeo squads and take steps to curb growing clout of land grabbers."In an apparent dig at senior SP leader and UP Cabinet minister Azam Khan, he said, "When a person complained that his bull had disappeared, I suggested him to lodge a complaint with the police. After all the buffaloes of Azam Khan were traced eventually. The person told me that his bull would probably be languishing at a slaughter house."Uttar Pradesh police had gone into a tizzy after seven buffaloes were stolen from a barn owned by Khan in Rampur on January 31, 2014, following which dog squads, crime branch sleuths and police personnel were put on the job to find them.Mr Shah said unlike the SP government's "selective approach" in giving laptops to youngsters, "BJP would be giving laptops to all youngsters, irrespective of their caste and religion."The BJP along with other dominant political players of the state, including Samajwadi Party, Congress, BSP and others are burning the midnight oil to wrest power in the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.The results of the seven-phased elections will be declared on March 11.