UP Elections 2017: A Vote For Samajwadi Party Is A Vote Wasted, Mayawati Tells Muslims

UP polls 2017: Mayawati warned Muslim electors against voting for the Samajwadi Party.

BSP supremo Mayawati today warned the Muslim electors in Uttar Pradesh against voting for the Samajwadi Party as there votes will not only go "waste" but directly benefit BJP."If you vote for Samajwadi Party, not only your vote will go waste but may directly benefit the BJP. You should vote en masse for BSP and not SP," Mayawati told election rallies in the poll-bound state.Mayawati, while appealing to the Muslims to vote for her party, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of trying to give "casteist and communal tinge" to the poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh."In the past couple of days, BJP and its top leaders, including the PM, have been issuing wrong statements after assessing that the party has fared badly in the first three phases of polling," she said in a statement in Lucknow.Referring to Modi's "graveyard-cremation ground" and "Diwali-Eid" comments, Mayawati said such a view was aimed at giving casteist and communal colour to polls.At his Fatehpur rally on Sunday, the PM has said each village needs to have a graveyard and a cremation ground and the people should get power on Diwali as well as Eid without discrimination."He (Modi) seems to be giving polls casteist and communal hue...before saying this, he should see whether every village in BJP-ruled states like Haryana and MP have the same facility," Mayawati said.She said the Prime Minister should get cremation ground in each village in BJP-ruled states first and then talk about it in Uttar Pradesh."Such kind of wrong statements prove that they have stooped to politics of lies," she said, adding BJP has "lowered" the level of politics which is not good for democracy.