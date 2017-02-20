UP Elections 2017: 10 Things Top Politicians Said As Things Got Personal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Fatehpur on Sunday.

Lucknow: Political barbs freely flew over the weekend in Uttar Pradesh as the state witnessed the third of its seven-phase election. All the political heavyweights hit the campaign trail - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. And in rally after rally, the digs got increasingly personal in an election that has been described by many as the semi-final before the General Elections of 2019. The digs continued well-into Monday, as the state Chief Minister spoke of PM Modi's Gujarat, Amitabh Bachchan and donkeys.